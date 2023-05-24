Politics

Ron DeSantis Officially Launches 2024 Presidential Bid

Twitter/Screenshot/RonDeSantis

Henry Rodgers Chief National Correspondent
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday night on Twitter.

DeSantis launched a video on Twitter, saying he would be throwing his hat in the ring to run for president in 2024 shortly after he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to run.(RELATED: Trump Says DeSantis Is ‘Probably’ His Biggest Challenger For 2024)

DeSantis is also slated to speak to a group of campaign donors Wednesday night in Miami. (RELATED: DeSantis’ Website Goes Dark — Literally — Ahead Of Expected Presidential Announcement)

The Florida Governor has already visited several key states. The PAC supporting his 2024 presidential bid has sent out mailers in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, and released ads explaining why he should be the next president. (RELATED: ‘Something Has To Change Dramatically’: Bret Baier Casts Doubt On DeSantis Beating Trump)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs copies of his book after speaking to Iowa voters during an event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on March 10, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis, who is widely expected to seek the 2024 Republican nomination for president, is one of several Republican leaders visiting the state this month. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In March, former President Donald Trump said the Florida governor will “probably” be his biggest challenger in the presidential primaries leading up to 2024. Polls back up the former president’s assessment, with the other Republican candidates in the race — including former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — trailing far behind Trump and DeSantis.