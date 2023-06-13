Ezra Miller Reappears On The Red Carpet After Disturbing Behavior And Apparent Mental Health Breakdown

Famous actor Ezra Miller returned to the red carpet Monday to promote “The Flash” at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, following a series of highly publicized off-screen issues in 2022.

This was Miller’s first public appearance after reportedly getting in trouble with the law a number of times and revealing a struggle with mental health issues in August 2022, according to People.

Ezra Miller discusses his experience working with Andy Muschietti on The Flash and explains why Andy is perfect for this genre. “He’s such a visual artist similar to Zack Snyder… Andy is another director like that almost like a comic book visionary.” #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/kgC3HjZKSo — The Flash Film News (@FlashFilmNews) June 13, 2023

The 30-year-old actor appeared healthy while promoting the new DC Studios movie. Cameras clicked away while Miller worked the crowd wearing a white asymmetrical suit jacket with black detailing and black slacks. Half of Miller’s hair was tied up in a bun while some cascaded around the actor’s shoulders.

Miller’s alleged behavior spanned across several months. Video circulated in April 2020 appearing to show the actor choking a female fan outside a bar in Iceland, People reported in a separate article. The actor was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after allegedly yelling obscenities at patrons in a bar in Hawaii in March 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Vermont State Police in August 2022 repeatedly attempted to serve a 25-year-old mother of three with an emergency order when they were reportedly living with Miller, demanding the family relocate out of fear for their safety.

Miller reportedly revealed a struggle with mental health issues via a statement to THR on Aug. 15, 2022.

Ezra Miller Surfaces for ‘Flash’ Premiere, Remains Mostly Stoic https://t.co/ypA6SjyNGO — TMZ (@TMZ) June 13, 2023

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” Miller said, according to THR. (RELATED: ‘It Felt Disgusting And Very Intrusive’: Two Of Ezra Miller’s Alleged Victims Share Their Experiences)

“I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life,” Miller continued.

The majority of the filming for “The Flash” was completed in advance of Miller’s alleged troubling actions.

Ben Affleck and director Andy Muschietti joined Miller on the red carpet, according to People.

“The Flash” will be released in theaters June 16.