‘No Clue What My Chromosomes Are’: Lefty Politician Draws Hilarious Reaction From Colleague During Floor Debate

Scottish Parliament Member Kirsty Blackman said during a debate on the Equality Act 2010 that she had “no clue” what her chromosomes were.

The Equality Act would prevent discrimination on the basis of age, disability, “gender reassignment,” race, and other characteristics. It is being debated whether the act should be amended to prohibit anyone who is biologically male from entering women’s locker rooms, bathrooms, and other single-sex spaces. (RELATED: ‘Faith Is Under Attack’: Muslim Legislator Reveals Why He Stands With Catholics Against Anti-Christian Drag Group)

“We’ve talked about biological sex a number of times,” Blackman said during a floor speech. “Not one person has been able to explain what biological sex is. A member over there gave a good stab at it talking about XX and XY chromosomes.”

“I have no idea what my chromosomes are. I have an assumption that they are probably XY, but I don’t know, I haven’t got a clue what my chromosomes are. I’ve got a faint idea what my genitals look like and how that compares to what other people’s genitals look like. But if we’re talking about biological sex, and we’re requiring that to be the definition, there needs to be an actual definition that everyone in this room can agree with.”

Parliament Member Joanna Cherry placed her head in her palms in apparent disbelief at this remark. Cherry, a lesbian, says she has had her career ruined for speaking out in support of free speech and against the Equality Act. A venue canceled a speaking event due to her views opposing laws that make it easier for individuals to change legal documents to support their “gender identity.”

Scotland has backtracked on their policy allowing biological male violent offenders to be incarcerated in female prisons following rampant fear of rape. Adam Graham, who was convicted of raping two women in 2016 and 2019, was set to be placed in a women’s prison until public outcry caused officials to incarcerate Graham with other men.