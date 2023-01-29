Scotland Backtracks On Transgender Prison Policy Following Rape Concerns

Scotland is implementing a new policy that bars male violent felons who identify as female from living in female prisons following safety concerns, Reuters reports.

The change came after the country moved a biological man who was a convicted rapist out of a female prison Thursday, after several female inmates voiced fears they would be raped. (RELATED: Employee Speaks Out After Trans Activist Allegedly Pressured Video Game Company To Fire Her For 7-Year-Old Tweet)

Scotland is reviewing its policies on transgender inmates in addition to keeping male inmates with a history of violence towards women out of female prisons. The new policy would mean no new biologically male inmates would be allowed to transfer into female prisons if they had committed violent acts against women.

The Scottish government will introduce measures to prevent transgender people with a history of violence against women from being sent to female prisons. https://t.co/zJMD93zgAW — DW News (@dwnews) January 29, 2023

“We must not allow any suggestion to take root that trans women pose an inherent threat to women. Predatory men are the risk to women. However, as with any group in society, a small number of trans women will offend and be sent to prison,” Scottish justice minister Keith Brown said, per Reuters.

“I hope that the measures … will offer reassurance in the ongoing ability of the prison service to manage trans individuals and ensure the safety of all prisoners.”

Scotland has recently passed a Gender Recognition Reform Bill, which allowed individuals to change their legal sex with a simple declaration, and lowered the age for doing so to 16. The British government has blocked the bill, saying, “The Bill would have a significant impact on, amongst other things, GB-wide equalities matters in Scotland.”