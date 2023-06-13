‘You Know The Risks’: Rep. Mary Miller Presses Secretary Becerra On Puberty Blockers For ‘Children’

Republican Illinois Rep. Mary Miller pressed Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra on the Food and Drug Administration’s health and safety warnings for puberty blockers during a Tuesday hearing.

Becerra previously submitted written testimony to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce saying that “public” insurance payers “should cover treatments which medical experts have determined to be medically necessary,” including puberty blockers and sex-change operations for minors. He has repeatedly described such treatments as safe, despite an FDA order requiring at least five drugs to include warnings about fluid buildup in the skull. (RELATED: Becerra Says Children Should Decide Themselves If They Want A Sex Change)

“Do puberty blockers pose a health risk to children and teenagers?” Miller asked.

“If a medical professional has been recommending health care for an individual then I would believe that that health care professional had the best interests of that individual in mind in prescribing a recommend certain treatment or medicine,” Becerra said, dodging the question.

WATCH:

“Your own FDA has admitted these puberty blockers cause brain swelling, brain tumors, vision, loss, even blindness. Why is the Biden Administration and your agency continuing to promote these blockers when you know they’re harmful to children and young adults,” Miller asked, citing the July 2022 FDA warning. “People want to know the risks.”

“Congresswoman, as I said, you’ve shown me nothing that says the FDA didn’t go through a process to ensure that a particular drug was safe and effective. It would not be on the market if it weren’t,” Becerra dismissed.

Earlier in the hearing, the secretary repeatedly dodged questions from Indiana Rep. Jim Banks about whether or not he supported a ban on firearm ownership for adults between the ages of 18 and 20, even as he defended HHS’ support for sex reassignment procedures for minors.

“We’re going to protect the rights of every American to get the healthcare they’re entitled to, and if anyone tries to stop them that’s a violation of the law,” Becerra said.