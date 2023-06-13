‘You Knew It Was Causing Myocarditis’: GOP Rep Grills Becerra Over COVID Vaccines

Republican Rep. Mary Miller of Illinois grilled Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra over the increase in myocarditis as a reported side effect of mRNA COVID vaccines Tuesday.

“I’d like to know, did the second dose of the COVID mRNA vaccine cause increase of… myocarditis in young people and teenage boys, young adult men and teenage boys?” Miller asked Becerra during a hearing held by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce on “Examining The Policies And Priorities Of The Department Of Health And Human Services.” (RELATED: Biden Official Confirms Administration Wants Taxpayer Dollars For Child Sex Changes)

“Congresswoman, again those drugs that the FDA found safe and effective, have helped save millions of lives, and today we’re able to go about our business in a far safer way, even though COVID is still with is,” Becerra responded, after earlier fending off questions from Miller about puberty blockers being given to children as part of sex-change procedures.

The mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer have reportedly been linked to increased myocarditis, particularly in young men, according to studies. Florida’s State Surgeon General Joseph A. Ladapo issued a warning in October regarding COVID-19 vaccines, citing a reported increase in deaths due to cardiac issues among men between the ages of 18 and 39.

“How did the risk of myocarditis and health complications from the second dose of the mRNA vaccine compare to the risk of serious complications from COVID in young men and teenage boys?” Miller asked. “How did that compare?”

Becerra said that the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended the vaccine “shows that the evidence is there to make it clear to Americans” that the vaccine is safe, prompting Miller to cut him off by citing a chart from the CDC.

“I’d like everybody to notice the alarming red line, that is the increase in myocarditis among young men and teenage boys after they received the COVID vaccine, and I’d like to know why the Biden administration continues to push this on our young men and teenage boys, and even pregnant women and babies to receive this vaccine,” Miller said. “But especially our young men and teenage boys who we can see are at increased risk for myocarditis.”

“I’d just like to say that you don’t follow the science,” Miller added. “You ignore medical evidence and you’re pushing a political narrative, an agenda by pushing puberty blockers and chemical castration on children, and pushing a second dose of the COVID mRNA vaccine on young boys when you knew it was causing myocarditis.”

