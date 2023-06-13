‘He Played No Politics During COVID’: Newsom Praises Trump

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom offered up rare praise of former President Donald Trump during an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity.

Newsom sat down for the exclusive interview where he discussed the former president, calling Trump’s indictment “sad.”

“I say that as an American,” he continued.

“Are you friendly with him?” Hannity asked.

“As you know, I didn’t have a closed fist. We actually had an incredible relationship during COVID. He played no politics during COVID with California. None, whatsoever. It’s a fact. By the way, I got a lot of critique from the left.”

“Well you probably shouldn’t have gone to the French Laundry –” Hannity chimed in.

WATCH:

“No, it was a dumb mistake. It was a terrible mistake. It wasn’t illegal. It was wrong. I totally violated the spirit of what I was preaching and it was wrong, I own that, I own that,” Newsom said. “And you know what? For the grace of God, nobody else ever made a mistake? I guess I did, I own that.” (RELATED: Jake Tapper Grills Gavin Newsom Over Recall, French Laundry Dinner: ‘What On Earth Were You Thinking?’)

“Everybody makes mistakes,” Hannity said, “However, that was a dumb one.”

“It was dumb, it was. I own it. I don’t need to be reminded of it.”

Newsom was seen dining with his wife at French Laundry despite most businesses facing severe restrictions about masking and operations due to the pandemic, including closing down indoor dining.

Newsom also discussed possible appointment for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s seat should she step down, saying he would appoint a black woman.