Jennie Kim Abruptly Rushed Offstage Due To ‘Deteriorating Condition’

Popular artist Jennie Kim, the star of K-pop group Blackpink was unable to complete her performance in Australia Sunday night as a result of a mystery illness.

The 27-year-old felt unwell during the live show, which abruptly came to a close, according to her entertainment team. “We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11, member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition,” the group’s management company YG Entertainment said in an online statement. The company did not specify what sort of illness the star was suffering from.

Her team apologized to excited fans that had already arrived in anticipation of an action-packed live performance.

“We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support for BLACKPINK and those who attended the event. We kindly ask for your understanding in this situation,” the statement read.

The star’s team indicated Kim wanted to push through, but was told she needed to take care of her health.

“Jennie expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end. However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability,” her team said.

The team left fans with a hopeful message that she would return to the stage in a short time.

“Jennie has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible, ” the statement said. “We will do its utmost to support Jennie’s speedy recovery. We would like to ask for your understanding once again.”

No further information was provided regarding the type of treatment she was seeking, or what led to this illness.