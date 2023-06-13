Pro-Life Students Attacked, Silenced At Record Rates After Dobbs Decision: REPORT

Pro-life college students suffered over 100 free speech violations and numerous violent acts on campus in the 2022-2023 school year, according to a report released by Students for Life of America (SFLA) Tuesday.

Theft or destruction of property was the most common incident reported, with tables being flipped and pro-life materials being destroyed. Free speech violations tripled this school year, with pro-life students being attacked as well as shouted down in an attempt to silence them, according to the report.

One incident at New York’s Hunter College resulted in a professor flipping a table while yelling “propaganda” and saying, “you’re not educating shit” to pro-life students. This professor later wielded a machete against a New York Post reporter who attempted to question her on the incident. Another incident at Williams and Mary College involved urine being thrown onto pro-life students.

PROFESSOR GONE WILD: Pro-abortion professor Shellyne Rodriquez curses at pro-life students and vandalizes table at Hunter College. pic.twitter.com/QNspuXB4KK — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) May 17, 2023

“This is a record-breaking year for free speech violations; we have never seen them at this scale before. The abortion lobby is rejecting a Post-Roe America the only way they know how: by senselessly and violently attempting to shut down our student groups,” SFLA Legal Correspondent Olivia Garza said in the report.

At an event at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Antifa stormed a room in which SFLA was giving a presentation and violently assaulted SFLA members, with Autumn Walser, the president of the Students for Life at VCU, requiring medical attention, according to a report from SFLA. Kevin Feliciano, documentarian for SLA, was also assaulted and pressed charges.

This is what happens when our nation glorifies harmful ideologies, refuses to prosecute evil-doers, and closes down open discussion. Antifa (so basically fascists) tried to silence us with their assaults @VCU. pic.twitter.com/XXsGRlcW6n — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) March 29, 2023

“As I experienced myself as Antifa and radical, pro-abortion trans activists attacked an event I lead at Virginia Commonwealth University, violence too often followed peaceful pro-life events,” Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America (SFLA), said in the report. (RELATED: Father Raided By FBI Found Not Guilty Of Federal Charges Alleging He Assaulted Abortion Worker | The Daily Caller)

SFLA’s report also revealed that Planned Parenthood is more focused on college-aged women, according to a Proximity Review by SFLA’s Demetree Institute for Pro-Life Advancement. The review showed that nearly 90% of Planned Parenthoods operated within 5 miles of a college, an increase of 8.6% since the initial study from a decade ago.

“Students for Life of America works to ensure our students have free speech on campus because, without a voice, the voiceless in the womb will never be protected. Our legal counsel works tirelessly with students from all backgrounds on a variety of free speech issues because the First Amendment is for everyone, and that includes the Pro-Life Generation.” Caroline Wharton, press strategist for SFLA, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

