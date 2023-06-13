Soros-Backed DA Accused Of Using ‘Equity’ Panel To Punish Dissident Prosecutors

George Gascón, a Los Angeles District Attorney backed by George Soros, allegedly “weaponized” the LA County Equity Oversight Panel to punish and silence colleagues who speak out against his policies, The New York Post reported on Tuesday.

Deputy District Attorney Shea Sanna and prosecutor John Lewin accused Gascón of leveraging the panel to penalize those who speak out against him, according to the Post. Sanna was put on a 10-day leave following a racism accusations over a description he made about a 2021 case involving a group of men who beat an individual, and Lewin was demoted from his supervisor position over social media posts with “racial overtones” – but both told the Post that the accusations are false.

Sanna and Lewin believe the real reason for these penalties is their criticism of Gascón’s leadership, according to the Post. Sanna said the complaint was only filed after he spoke out against one of Gascón’s policies which resulted in the release of a violent criminal who later killed two police officers in June 2022.

“They are doing this to tarnish my reputation by calling me a racist, which is despicable,” Sanna told the Post. “Everyone involved in the case, including the victim, is black. They changed the context of my statement to make it look like I am racist, which I am not.”

Sanna was also suspended in February for five days after referring to convicted child molester Hannah Tubbs as a man, as Tubbs began identifying as a woman after being arrested for sexual assault in 2014. (RELATED: Soros Defends His Left-Wing Prosecutors In WSJ Op-Ed)

Prosecutor Shea Sanna tells Tucker Carlson about getting suspended by far-left District Attorney George Gascon: “By notifying everybody that they were being played … I hurt a child molester’s feelings by not using the correct pronoun.” pic.twitter.com/lQ7HtPEikc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 28, 2023

“When I told them that Tubbs was faking [being transgender] and I had all of the recordings, they refused to listen and instead they filed the complaint with the Equity Oversight Panel because they were ‘offended’ that I misgendered [Tubbs],” Sanna told the Post.

“These are bogus complaints based on my social media posts that have been critical of Gascón,” Lewin said to NY Post. “This administration is trying all they can to see how they can shut me up, forgetting that I’m supporting an African American candidate [Deputy District Attorney John McKinney] to replace [Gascón]. They have gone after everybody who has challenged his policy positions. It’s patently absurd and it’s offensive. If they think they’re going to intimidate me into silence, they got another thing coming.”

The LA County Oversight Panel is a committee of employment law experts who evaluate complaints made anonymously against employees, according to the panel’s website. The panel can recommend disciplinary action.

“The Los Angeles County policy of equity is a framework of guidelines and practices that aim to promote fairness and equal opportunity for all residents of the county,” the District Attorney’s office told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “One key aspect of this policy is the use of an independent panel to investigate claims of discrimination or inequity. This panel is tasked with thoroughly evaluating all complaints and ensuring that they are addressed in a fair and impartial manner.”

Gascón’s climb to the DA position was funded largely by George Soros, according to the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund. Soros has supplied $4.7 million in PAC funding to Gascón and over $40 million over a decade to other progressive prosecutors for their races.

Sanna and Lewin did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

