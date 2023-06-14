Abbott Busses Migrants To Democratic-Run Los Angeles

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a bus of migrants to Democratic-run Los Angeles on Wednesday, his office said in a statement.

The bus arrived on Wednesday evening at L.A.‘s Union Station, and is the latest in a series of migrant busses deployed to Democrat-run cites by the Texas governor, joining Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Denver. Abbott’s move follows a similar effort by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who flew migrants to Sacramento, California, sparking a state investigation into the migrant transport. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Florida Releases Video Showing Migrants Signing Waivers, Celebrating Arrival In California: ‘They Treated Us Super Well’)

“Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border,” Abbott said.

“Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border,” Abbott said.

Last week, DeSantis responded to the state of California’s investigation into his recent migrant transports, saying his state isn’t a sanctuary for illegal immigrants, during a trip to the southern border.

DeSantis said, “A place like California they give benefits, they give unemployment checks, they do all that and so you can see why some of those folks were interested in going that direction. In Florida, we have gone the opposite way, we say were going to have a legal workforce, we’re not going to have benefits, we’re not going to do that and basically trying to disincentivize it. Other states have tried to incentive it and so I think they should be the ones to pay to do it.”

Abbott has bused roughly 21,600 migrants from the southern border, according to his office.

