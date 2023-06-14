Politics

Biden Celebrates After Senate Narrowly Confirms Economic Adviser

Diana Glebova White House Correspondent
President Joe Biden thanked the Senate on Wednesday for confirming a new economic adviser after the body narrowly approved the president’s nominee.

The Senate voted Tuesday to confirm Jared Bernstein as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, pushing through the Biden pick in a 50-49 vote. Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin sided with Senate Republicans in opposition, but the absence of Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville allowed the confirmation to go through without a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Tuberville was later spotted dining with Donald Trump in New Jersey following the former president’s arraignment on federal charges related to classified documents. (RELATED: ‘We Have A Rigged Country’: Trump Speaks Out For First Time After Arraignment)

BEDMINSTER, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 13: U.S. Sen Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) greets guests before former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Earlier in the day, Trump pled not guilty in federal court in Miami on 37 felony charges, including illegally retaining defense secrets and obstructing the government’s efforts to reclaim the classified documents. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“I want to thank the Senate for confirming my nominee for Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, Jared Bernstein,” Biden said in a statement.

“Our economy continues to show progress tackling inflation while unemployment remains at historic lows. While there is more work to do, jobs are up, wages are up, and inflation is down, and Jared uniquely understands that a job is about far more than a paycheck, it’s about the dignity of work. I look forward to Jared’s continued leadership as we build an economy that works for working people,” the president added.