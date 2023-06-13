‘We Have A Rigged Country’: Trump Speaks Out For First Time After Arraignment

Former President Donald Trump spoke out at a Miami-area café after his arraignment on Tuesday.

“We have a rigged country. We have a country that’s corrupt,” he said. “We have a county that’s got no borders. We have a country that’s got nothing but problems.”

Trump entered a plea of “not guilty” to all counts during his arraignment Tuesday after the special counsel secured a grand jury indictment on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act. The indictment was unsealed on Friday

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.