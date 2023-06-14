US Olympic Ski Jumper Dies At 24

Patrick Gasienica, a ski jumper for Team USA in the 2022 Olympics, passed away Monday at the age of 24, according to a statement from USA Nordic Sport and U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

“USA Nordic Sport and U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and the ski jumping community. Patrick Gasienica’s obituary and funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date by the family,” the organization wrote. (RELATED: TikTok Star Jehane Thomas Dies Suddenly At Age 30)

Patrick Gasienica, US Olympic ski jumper, dead at 24 https://t.co/dudmTAMLcw pic.twitter.com/42ZLAfNnw4 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 14, 2023

The skier died in a motor cycle accident, The Washington Times reported Wednesday, citing a statement from the Bull Valley, Illinois, police department. Gasienica had been returning home from work at the time of the alleged incident, according to The Daily Herald. An autopsy revealed the Olympian suffered blunt force trauma, and toxicology results are still pending, according to USA Today.

Gasiencia made his Olympic debut in the 2022 games, finishing 49th in normal hill and 53rd in the large hill. He also helped the USA men’s quartet secure a 10th-place finish in the team event.

“Gasienica grew up Ski Jumping at the Norge Ski Club, and made his FIS Ski Jumping debut in 2015. Gasienica represented the United States at two FIS Junior World Ski Championships in 2016 and 2017, the 2019 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, as well as the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing,” USA Nordic wrote in a statement.