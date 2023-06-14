EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cruz, Rep. Stefanik Introduce Legislation Requiring American Flags Displayed On Federal Property Are 100% Made In USA

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik introduced legislation in both chambers Wednesday to require American flags displayed on federal property to be 100% made in the United States.

The Daily Caller first obtained the Flag Day legislation, entitled the Make American Flags in America Act. The bill would specifically require American flags displayed on federal property or procured by federal agencies to be completely manufactured in the U.S. using American materials. The bill would also require the Federal Trade Commission to conduct a study on the enforcement and violations of country-of-origin labeling requirements for American flags sold in the U.S., in order to ensure integrity of American-made products for consumers.

According to the Flag Manufacturers Association of America, 94% of American flags are manufactured in the U.S. Currently, 100% of flags bought by the Department of Defense are manufactured in the U.S.; however, other federal agencies are only required to purchase flags that are 50% manufactured in the U.S.

“The American flag is a symbol of freedom and hope for Texans, Americans and the world,” Cruz told the Caller before introducing the legislation. “We should be making our flags in the Land of the Free, and I’m proud to work with Rep. Stefanik to ensure every flag flying over a federal building was manufactured by Americans and made with American materials.”

Stefanik had nearly two dozen cosponsors join her in the House. In the Senate, Cruz was joined by Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran and Florida Sen. Rick Scott. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cruz Leads Bicameral Republicans In Defending American Sovereignty, Protecting Second Amendment)

“Today, as we celebrate Flag Day, we honor the American flag as a shining beacon of hope for all Americans. This country has gone through some very challenging periods in our history, and we have made it through successfully on the other side every single time. That is the perseverance and strength of the American spirit, and there is no better tangible representation of this spirit than our American flag, the ultimate symbol of patriotism,” Stefanik told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Elise Stefanik Introduces Legislation To Protect Single-Sex Organizations On College Campuses)

“My Make American Flags in America Act is crucial to ensuring that American flags are 100% Made in America. We must patriotically support our small businesses across the country, many in Upstate New York and the North Country, that proudly make and sell American flags,” she added.