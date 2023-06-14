EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Daines Introduces Legislation On Flag Day To Prohibit Burning The American Flag

Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines reintroduced a constitutional amendment Wednesday to prohibit the burning of the American flag.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which Daines introduced on Flag Day. Daines commemorated Flag Day on the floor of the U.S. Senate in 2018 by highlighting his constitutional amendment to prohibit the burning of the American flag. He has done this in the 115th, 116th and 117th Congresses.

“When we woke up today, we woke up in the greatest country on earth,” Daines told the Caller before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Cruz, Rep. Stefanik Introduce Legislation Requiring American Flags Displayed On Federal Property Are 100% Made In USA)

Read The Legislation Here:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“The American flag represents a beacon of hope and freedom. This freedom was built on the sacrifices of the brave men and women who carried its colors into battle to defend the United States of America. We must always protect the sanctity of the American flag,” Daines added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Daines Introduces Legislation To Prohibit Federal Government From Working With Companies Against Second Amendment)

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik introduced legislation in both chambers Wednesday to require American flags displayed on federal property to be 100% made in the United States.