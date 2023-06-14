House Votes To Block Biden Admin From Imposing Efficiency Regulations On Gas Stoves

The House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday that would block the Energy Department (DOE) from imposing efficiency rules on gas stoves, just one day after the House passed a bill prohibiting any potential federal ban on gas stoves.

The “Save Our Gas Stoves Act” passed the House 249-181, with over two dozen Democrats crossing the aisle to vote in favor. It is part of a larger attempt to stonewall the Biden administration from passing regulations that would allow federal agencies to restrict or outright ban gas stoves. (RELATED: ‘Makes No Sense’: Manchin Rips Biden Admin Over Gas Stoves, ‘Crazy’ ESG Investing)

The sponsor of the bill, Republican Arizona Rep. Debbie Lasko, said the DOE’s proposal shows “how out of touch” the Biden administration is with the American people. “Consumers don’t want the government taking away the features on gas stoves that they like and use. That is not the role of the U.S. government,” Lasko said on the House Floor on Tuesday, according to Politico.

“What did DOE do after the public heard about this and pushed back? They adjusted their analysis, seemingly out of thin air,” argued Lasko. “Now, they claim that nearly 50 percent of gas stoves will pass their rule. Guess what? That means more than 50 percent won’t. Don’t tell me they are not trying to ban gas stoves.”

Today, @HouseGOP PASSED my Save Our Gas Stoves Act, which will BLOCK the Department of Energy’s extreme proposed rule to eliminate Americans’ gas stoves. We are taking a STAND for consumer choice and SAVING Americans’ gas stoves! pic.twitter.com/isC07kb1jO — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) June 14, 2023

Wednesday’s vote took place one day after the House voted to pass the “Gas Stove Protection and Freedom Act” which blocks the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) from spending taxpayer money to enact a federal ban on gas stoves. The CPSC has not yet pushed any legislation that would enact a federal gas stove ban, but the committee’s commissioner warned in January that “any option is on the table.”

Though similar in nature, the two bills differ in that Tuesday’s bill blocks the CPSC from regulating or potentially banning gas stoves outright. Wednesday’s bill would prevent DOE from regulating gas stove efficiency standards.

“Despite what you hear from my Republican colleagues today, the DOE rule does not ban gas stoves, does not remove gas stoves from homes, and does not prevent anyone from putting a gas stove in their home,” said Democrat New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone. according to Fox News.

In a statement, the White House said the legislation “would undermine science-based Consumer Product Safety Commission decision-making and block common-sense efforts to help Americans cut their energy bills.”

“Consumers don’t want to give up the features of the stoves they like for 12 cents per month,” Lasko said from the House floor. “Consumers don’t want to wait an extra 7 minutes to watch a pot of water boil for 12 cents per month.”

