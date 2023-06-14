Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera Seen Wearing Grandmother’s Tooth On Necklace, And It’s A Pretty Cool Piece Of Heebie Jeebies

Kinda creepy, yet kinda cool.

The New York Yankees and New York Mets met up Tuesday night in a renewal of the Subway Series, but during the game, something out of the ordinary briefly took people’s attention away from the game. And that’s because Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera was seen wearing a piece of art that might give you the straight up heebie jeebies.

Entering the game as a defensive substitution for Josh Donaldson, Cabrera was spotted wearing a necklace around his neck with a tooth hanging from it when he bent over to see where a potential hit ball would go. The reasoning for Cabrera wearing the tooth was then explained.

“File this one under you probably won’t see this every day,” YES Network reporter Meredith Marakovits said during the broadcast. “(He) walked by me in the clubhouse today and I said, ‘What’s on your necklace? Is that a tooth?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, it’s a tooth. My mom told me to wear it.’ It’s his grandma Anna’s tooth.”

Marakovits continued, adding that Cabrera said he does whatever his mom tells him to do.

“He’s a good son, but I’ve never seen that before,” said Marakovits.

WATCH:

Oswaldo Cabrera rocking a necklace with his grandmother’s TOOTH 🦷 There’s something you don’t see every day! pic.twitter.com/Uzq1p8qCeL — YES Network (@YESNetwork) June 14, 2023

Yeah, it’s a little disgusting, but it’s kinda cool as well.

Not only is it symbolic, but I can’t lie, that tooth pops with the gold. As hilarious as that sounds, it really does. I think it’s a pretty swagged-out piece of jewelry. My man gets to represent his family, rock dope jewelry and make headlines all at the same time, and doing all of this in pinstripes. (RELATED: REPORT: Former MLB Superstar Trevor Bauer Goes Into Legal Battle Against Extremely Serious Allegations)

I don’t see any negatives here.