EXCLUSIVE: Largest GOP House Caucus Backs MTG’s Bill To Criminalize Child Sex-Change Operations And Puberty Blockers

The Republican Study Committee (RSC) will be endorsing Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legislation banning sex changes for minors, the Daily Caller has first learned.

The bill, titled the “Protect Children’s Innocence Act,” would charge any person who knowingly provided sex-change surgeries, cross-sex hormones or puberty blockers to a minor with a Class C Felony, which could lead to a prison sentence of 10 to 25 years or a maximum fine of $250,000.

The legislation, originally introduced on Aug. 19, also prohibits all taxpayer-funded gender-affirming care, prohibits institutions of higher education from providing instruction on gender-affirming care, and more. (RELATED: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Introduces Bill To Make ‘Gender Affirming Care’ On Minors A Felony)

“I’m so excited to announce today that the Republican Study Committee, which is the largest caucus inside the GOP conference, has proudly included my bill, the Protect Children’s Innocence Act into the RSC budget. The movement to protect children all over the country from the horrors and the genital mutilation practices of the radical evil left is gaining momentum,” Greene told the Daily Caller. “This should never be happening to children and I’m excited to lead this effort in the House. I’m proud of all the efforts in the states protecting children locally, but this must become a federal law. It must be a felony to abuse children in this way.”

“I also want to thank Kevin Hern, the chairman of RSC and a co-sponsor of my bill,” she added. “The support of the majority of the majority shows just how important this issue is to all Americans.”

Greene has previously suggested that any Republican lawmaker who opposes the bill should expect backlash from the party’s base.

“I don’t know how a Republican member of Congress would not support it. That’s shocking to me and I think they’ll be hearing from people in their districts all over the country. I can tell you right now there’s a lot of people staying on top of this … [T]hey’re going to be pushing this in every district. This is a no-brainer for Republicans,” Greene said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: CPAC Pressuring Every GOP Office To Support Bill Banning Gender Surgeries On Minors)

The RSC is set to hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m. to discuss their budget, which will include Greene’s bill.