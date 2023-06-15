5 Dogs Perish In RV Fire Ahead Of Dog Show In Florida

Tragedy struck the American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show in Florida on Tuesday when five dogs perished in an RV fire ahead of the opening.

Five boxers were killed after the RV holding them erupted into flames at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa on Tuesday afternoon, WTSP reported. Although bystanders attempted to reach the dogs after noticing smoke from the vehicle, the heat and smoke prevented them from entering, the outlet stated. By the time fire officials arrived, flames had already engulfed 50% of the RV, a spokesperson for Hillsborough Fire Rescue told the outlet.

The fire happened Tuesday at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa. The American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show got underway Wednesday at the fairgrounds and runs through the weekend. https://t.co/22qpUw845q — CBS News Miami (@CBSMiami) June 15, 2023



The owners, whom the Tampa Bay Times identified as Rick and Mandy Justice, are receiving an outpouring of condolences from the public for the loss of their beloved pups in the wake of this horrible tragedy.

“The fire spread rapidly, preventing anyone from getting into the vehicle and the dogs within it perished due to smoke inhalation. Events like this that are beyond anyone’s control are the greatest fears we face when traveling to dog shows week-in and week-out. Our hearts are with the Justice family, and their clients, owners and breeders of the dogs lost in this accident,” The Canine Chronicle posted on Facebook. (RELATED: House Fire Kills Multiple Rescue Dogs, Injures Firefighter)

No people were injured in the fire. While authorities are still investigating the cause, they have determined the blaze was likely accidental, WTSP reported.