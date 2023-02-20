House Fire Kills Multiple Rescue Dogs, Injures Firefighter

A house fire in Minneapolis killed eight rescue dogs and injured a firefighter Saturday night.

Approximately 10 rescue dogs lived in the house with the two residents, according to KARE 11. The residents reportedly operated a dog rescue from the house.

Officials say two residents of the home were able to evacuate safely with no injuries, but told firefighters there were still 10 dogs inside the home. https://t.co/yZtMNhwOIx — KARE 11 (@kare11) February 20, 2023

The fire apparently started from a space heater on the patio used to keep feral cats warm, according to CBS News Minnesota.

Dana Fontaine, a neighbor, saw the fire and decided to help, KARE 11 reported.

“I noticed the red on my curtains and realized the whole block was full of firefighters,” Fontaine said.

The residents of the house were able to escape with no injuries, KARE 11 reported. However, firefighters were only able to rescue two of the 10 dogs inside the house.

“Only two of them made it out,” Fontaine said, according to KARE 11. “Even the girls tried to run back in but the fire was too big.” (RELATED: 75 Dogs Killed In Fire At Boarding Facility, 59 Families Affected)

“These two – their dogs are their whole life and they are big into fostering and they had 10 dogs in the home and three were not their dogs, they were watching for friends out of town,” Fontaine added, KARE 11 reported.

A firefighter working to extinguish the blaze was taken to a hospital for possible exhaustion, KARE 11 reported.