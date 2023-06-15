Al Pacino Is Officially A New Father At Age 83

Legendary actor Al Pacino is officially a father again at the age of 83.

His 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, gave birth to her first child and Pacino’s fourth, the actor’s rep Stan Rosenfield confirmed to TMZ on Thursday. The happy couple welcomed a son named Roman Pacino, Rosenfield said. Roman is the couple’s first child together. Reports indicate the happy couple are already out and about and were spotted enjoying a date night at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

There seemed to be a carseat in the back of their vehicle, based on a photo shared by TMZ, with Alfallah driving and Pacino sitting in the passenger seat. It remains unclear if their new baby was with them at the time.

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have welcomed their first baby together, a son named Roman Pacino, a rep for the couple confirmed to Daily Mail. Read the full story: https://t.co/EEmCD6kLnw l 📷: Getty pic.twitter.com/fdGEAgG0eG — People (@people) June 15, 2023

Reports of Alfallah’s pregnancy broke in May 2022, with sources close to the couple reporting she was eight months pregnant at the time. The high-profile couple seemingly managed to maintain their privacy for the majority of Alfallah’s pregnancy.

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked to one another since April 2022, but there was no indication they had planned to start a family. Pacino was reportedly shocked by the pregnancy and requested a DNA test from Alfallah to confirm he was indeed the father of her child. (RELATED: Al Pacino Says He Gave Harrison Ford A Lifelong Career By Turning Down ‘Star Wars’ Role)

Pacino reported having no idea he could have more children as a result of medical issues that were believed to prevent him from fathering another child, according to TMZ.

There has been no confirmed report announcing the exact date of the baby’s birth.