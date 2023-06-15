Border Officials Find Illegal Migrants Packed Into Fake FedEx Vans

Smugglers attempted to move a group of illegal migrants into the U.S. using fake FedEx vans, according to Border Patrol.

The smuggling attempt involved 26 illegal migrants and three vehicles that agents discovered in El Paso, Texas, U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Anthony Good said Wednesday. U.S. Border Patrol agents have experienced a surge in illegal immigration at the southern border in recent years and recorded roughly 1.2 million migrant encounters between October 2022 and April, according to federal statistics. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Florida Releases Video Showing Migrants Signing Waivers, Celebrating Arrival In California: ‘They Treated Us Super Wel

Express Consequence Delivery!#SantaTeresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit agents along with @TxDPSWest intercepted a smuggling scheme involving 26 smuggled migrants. Of the 3 vehicles involved, 2 were cloned FedEx vans. The smugglers will face charges!@cbp pic.twitter.com/kCP5tvtgR4 — Anthony “Scott” Good (@USBPChiefEPT) June 14, 2023

The smugglers will face charges for their alleged actions, Good said.

At least 1.5 million illegal migrants are known to have entered the country without detection under the Biden administration, individuals who are often referred to as “known gotaways,” House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green said in a statement Wednesday regarding his investigation into Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ alleged “dereliction of duty.”

“Based on Border Patrol’s statistics of criminal aliens they DO catch, those gotaways could include as many as 1,180 aliens guilty of DUIs, 285 guilty of sexual assault, and more than three dozen guilty of murder,” Green said.

“Last fall, an illegal alien struck and killed Florida sheriff’s deputy Mike Hartwick before fleeing the scene. The alien had entered the country illegally in October 2021 in Texas and was sent back to Mexico, but at some point re-entered the country as a gotaway,” Green added.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.