Woman’s Boyfriend Allegedly Stabs Ex-Con After He Harassed, Punched Her On Subway

An ex-convict was stabbed to death to death on Tuesday after harassing a man and his girlfriend on the New York City subway, according to reports

Jordan Williams, 20, allegedly stabbed Devictor Ouedraogo, 36, after Ouedraogo hassled the couple and punched Williams’ girlfriend, the New York Post reported. Ouedraogo then stumbled out of the train and landed on a subway platform, per the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Our City Is Going Down The Drain’: Protesters Clash With NYPD, Block Subway Over Chokehold Death)

The victim in last night’s fatal stabbing on a J train approaching Marcy Avenue in Williamsburg was Devictor Ouedraogo, 36. He had been hassling other passengers when he started arguing with Jordan Williams, 20, and his girlfriend. During the clash, Ouedraogo, of… pic.twitter.com/QGCXuAXQmV — Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) June 15, 2023

Ouedraogo and Williams engaged in physical altercation on the train and placed each other in headlocks before Williams pulled a knife and allegedly stabbed the ex-convict twice, according to the Post. Ouedraogo was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital in Brooklyn, sources told the outlet.

“You just stabbed him? You’re going to go to jail!” a man on the train told Williams, the New York Daily News reported, citing footage of the incident.

Ouedraogo appeared to be drunk and was harassing commuters on the train, several witnesses told the police, according to the outlet. Two videos viewed by the Daily News showed him bothering straphangers. The ex-convict spent time in prison in 2009 for an attempted robbery in Queens, the outlet reported, citing court records.

Williams has been charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, per the Daily Mail. The incident has drawn comparisons to the May 1 death of Jordan Neely, who exhibited threatening behavior toward NYC subway passengers before Marine Corps veteran Daniel Penny placed him in the chokehold that killed him.