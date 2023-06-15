Horrifying Study Suggests Fungal Disease Outbreaks Will Become More Common In Humans

An upcoming study shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that fungal disease infections could skyrocket globally.

The study was conducted in Shanxi province, China, between 2019 and 2022. It focused on 19 individuals infected with Candida vulturna, as well as the physical environments where the fungus was present. The participants were also tested for the susceptibility for antifungal drug resistance.

Eleven of the study participants were admitted to the intensive care unit, four were sent to the neuroscience department, and four to various other departments.

“A serious threat to human health is the emergence of new multidrug-resistant fungal species,” the authors noted in the research. “Both the widespread use of antifungal agents and the reduced susceptibility of these emerging species to antifungal drugs could contribute to the epidemiologic shifts toward multidrug-resistant fungal pathogens that we are increasingly observing in clinical settings.”

The intense cleaning that went hand-in-hand with the COVID-19 pandemic may have curtailed the transmission of the fungal infections during the study, but the results are still pretty scary. The current outbreak in China, caused by a cluster of evolving strains, sounds like something out of “The Last of Us,” HBO’s greatest post-apocalypse show of all time. (RELATED: Fungal Outbreak Kills One, Hundreds More Infected At US-Based Paper Mill)

The story follows the survivors of a horrific, zombie-like outbreak of fungal infections. After the show was released, a handful of researchers came forward to admit they study fungus to ensure a situation like that portrayed in the show doesn’t happen in real life.