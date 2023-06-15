James Comer Rips MSNBC’s Audience As ‘Low IQ’ For Ignoring Biden Story

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer ripped MSNBC’s audience as “low IQ” for ignoring new reports on the alleged Biden family crime scheme while on Fox Business.

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley said Monday that there are recorded phone conversations, used as an “insurance policy,” by a “foreign national” who allegedly bribed then Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. Grassley and Comer demanded in a May letter that the FBI hand over a document reportedly detailing an alleged bribery scheme. Comer, alongside a handful of colleagues, reviewed the unclassified document known as an FD-1023 in June in a secure facility.

“Mornings with Maria” host Maria Bartiromo criticized the lack of coverage from corporate media outlets. (RELATED: ‘Yes Or No?’: Hawley Presses FBI Official To Release Biden ‘Bribery’ Document To American Public)

“The Media Research Center finds over a four-day span last week, CBS, NBC, and ABC’s morning and evening shows spent zero time, zero time, on the Biden bribery allegations while they spent nearly five hours on the indictment of President Trump. Congressman, how does that complicate your communicating this story and telling the American people what’s going on here, the fact that the mainstream media will not even cover arguably the most serious allegations ever leveled against a president,” Bartiromo said.

WATCH:

“I will admit, Maria, it’s very frustrating. They know there’s something wrong here. They know all the allegations have merit because of where Joe Biden was, because of what we’ve seen on tape before where Joe Biden bragged about firing that prosecutor. They know that this family created these shell companies. They know this family was money laundering. They were profiting off Joe Biden’s influence. The media knows that,” Comer said.

“But they’re just not covering it. Then you have the liberal media like MSNBC with their low IQ audience that are sitting there and they’re being told bad things about me and members of the Oversight Committee because we have the audacity to investigate. So we’re having to go against a hostile media, a media that’s turned a blind eye,” Comer continued, adding that he would continue to provide “more evidence of wrongdoing” to the media.