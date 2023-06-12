Grassley Reveals Existence Of Biden Tapes Related To Bribery Allegations

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa said Monday that a “foreign national” who allegedly bribed then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden recorded phone conversations with the two men as an “insurance policy.”

Republican Rep James Comer of Kentucky and Grassley wrote to the FBI on May 3 to demand that the agency produce the document that reportedly details a bribery scheme involving then-Vice President Biden. Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the ranking minority member of the House Oversight Committee, reviewed the unclassified document known as a FD-1023 June in a secure facility.

“The 1023 produced to [the] House [Oversight] Committee redacted reference that the foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden allegedly has audio recordings of his conversations with them. Seventeen total recordings,” Grassley said in a speech on the floor of the Senate. (RELATED: ‘Why Not Cough It Up?’: Larry Kudlow Suggests Cutting DOJ’s Budget If They Don’t Hand Over Biden Bribery Docs)

“According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses fifteen audio recordings of phone calls between him and Hunter Biden. According to the 1023, the foreign national possesses two audio recordings of phone calls between him and then-Vice President Joe Biden,” Grassley continued. “These recordings were allegedly kept as a sort of insurance policy for the foreign national in case he got into a tight spot. The 1023 also indicates that then-Vice President Joe Biden may have been involved in Burisma employing Hunter Biden.”

WATCH:



Other members of the House Oversight Committee reviewed the document Thursday after Comer proceeded with contempt of Congress proceedings.

“Based on the facts known to Congress and the public, it’s clear that the Justice Department and FBI will use every resource to investigate candidate Trump, President Trump and former President Trump,” Grassley said. “Based on the facts known to Congress and the public, it’s clear that the Justice Department and FBI haven’t nearly had the same laser focus on the Biden family.”

“Special Counsel Jack Smith has used a recording against former President Trump,” Grassley continued, referencing the indictment of Donald Trump that the Justice Department unsealed Friday. “Well, what’s U.S. Attorney Weiss doing with respect to these alleged Joe and Hunter Biden recordings that are apparently relevant to a high-stakes bribery scheme?”

