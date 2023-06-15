Flans Slam Lady Gaga For Endorsing Pfizer’s Migraine Drug

Fans slammed Lady Gaga over her recent endorsement of Pfizer’s migraine drug, calling the star a “sellout” and accusing her of putting her bottom line ahead of their safety.

Lady Gaga teamed up with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on a personally-toned advertising campaign released Tuesday, in which she credits their migraine drug for helping her. The star posted an image of herself with the Nurtec ODT medical logo at the top right corner. The following slides in her gallery featured product safety information – a direct advertisement for Pfizer. The nature of the ad, shown here, caused upset among her “Little Monsters,” who immediately lashed out against the star.

Lady Gaga is notoriously vocal about her medical struggles but took things one step further by posting a caption alongside these slides.

“Ever since childhood, I’ve dealt with migraine pain. When I tried Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75 mg for the first time, I’ll never forget wishing I had found it sooner,” she wrote to Instagram.

“That’s why I’m proud to partner with Nurtec ODT. 💜 We’re in this together. If you’re ready to speak to a doctor, ask about Nurtec ODT today. #MHAM,” Lady Gaga said.

The direct promotion of the pharmaceutical giant was immediately noted by fans.

“INTENDED FOR US AUDIENCES ONLY,” she wrote.

The lengthy caption included a series of medical notes and instructions taken right off the medicinal label created by Pfizer. (RELATED: Police Called To Lady Gaga’s Home To Handle Troubling Trespasser)

“Girl what the hell happened to you that you’re like this and care about money this way and nothing else anymore?” wrote one fan in the comments section.

“Healthcare is a human right, not a commodity to exploit for the sake greed and wealth,” another fan said.

“Nurtec caused me to miscarry my unborn baby. She would be 6 years old today,” said another.

Lady Gaga hasn’t publicly addressed the backlash.