Police Called To Lady Gaga’s Home To Handle Troubling Trespasser

Police were called to Lady Gaga’s Malibu mansion Thursday night after receiving reports of a troubling male trespasser on her property.

The man was reportedly attempting to give flowers to Lady Gaga, but was stopped by Lady Gaga’s security team and questioned, according to TMZ. He allegedly made it to the base of her driveway before security stepped in.

Lady Gaga’s security team allegedly detained the man until police were able to arrive on-scene. Gaga was inside her home at the time of the incident, TMZ reported.

Cops Rush to Lady Gaga’s Malibu Home to Confront Man Dropping Off Flowers https://t.co/tiPOpa4ErP — TMZ (@TMZ) May 15, 2023

The famous singer’s security team reported that the same man had previously been seen on the star’s property. They verified that he previously left a number of small token items and gifts for Lady Gaga in the past.

The trespasser was reportedly not arrested as a result of this incident, TMZ reported. Lady Gaga did not engage with the trespasser, and remained safely inside her home. (RELATED: REPORT: Suspect Questioned After Police Swarm Rihanna’s Home)

This is one of many altercations between trespassers and celebrities in recent months. John Mayer, Justin Bieber, and Keanu Reeves are among a slew of celebrities that have had to deal with unwanted visitors at their homes.