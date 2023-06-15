Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Announces Run For President

Miami’s conservative Mayor Francis Suarez announced Thursday morning he’s seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024, joining an increasingly growing GOP primary field.

Suarez filed the paperwork to run for president with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) Wednesday. The 43rd Miami mayor’s video announcement comes ahead of his official campaign launch speech Thursday evening at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California.

“I’m going to run for president. I’m going to run for your children and mine,” Suarez said in the video. “It’s time we give them the future they deserve. It’s time to take things into our own hands. It’s time to get things started.”

The mayor’s announcement makes him the third presidential candidate from Florida, along with his governor, Ron DeSantis, and former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Files To Run For President In 2024)

Suarez has the backing of a political action committee (PAC) SOS America, which has already begun fundraising for the mayor, and released a campaign-like advertisement video promoting his record in Miami cutting taxes, decreasing crime and bolstering the business community.

“America needs a leader ready to act — Francis Suarez will not back down,” the video said. “A father, a husband and a proud believer in American exceptionalism. Protecting American families, supporting law enforcement and defending the American dream — this is Miami Mayor Suarez’s Miami Model.”

Before being elected as the city’s first Miami-born mayor in 2017, Suarez served on Miami’s board of commissioners since 2009, according to Ballotpedia. Suarez followed in his father’s footsteps, who served as Miami mayor in the 1980s and 1990s, and was overwhelmingly elected to his first and second term by roughly 80 and 67 points, respectively.

Along with his Florida competition in the GOP primary, Suarez joins former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative radio show host Larry Elder.

