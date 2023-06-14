Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Files To Run For President In 2024

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez filed paperwork to run for president in 2024 Wednesday, making him Florida’s third Republican candidate along with Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

Suarez has been weighing a presidential bid for months, and made visits to several key early primary states like Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina. Miami’s 43rd mayor filed the paperwork with the Federal Election Commission ahead of his expected official announcement at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, Thursday.

SOS America political action committee (PAC) has already started fundraising to help draft Suarez into the GOP primary, releasing a campaign-like video touting the mayor’s record in Miami for decreasing crime, cutting taxes and strengthening the business community. (RELATED: Miami Mayor Rips Ron DeSantis, Says ‘He Seems To Struggle With Relationships’)

“America needs a leader ready to act — Francis Suarez will not back down,” the video said. “A father, a husband and a proud believer in American exceptionalism. Protecting American families, supporting law enforcement and defending the American dream — this is Miami Mayor Suarez’ Miami Model.”

Suarez became the city’s first Miami-born mayor in 2017 when he was overwhelmingly elected in the nonpartisan race 85.81% to 5.47%, and secured reelection in 2021 by 67 points, according to Ballotpedia. Before his mayorship, Suarez served on Miami’s board of commissioners where he was first elected in 2009, and his father, Xavier Suarez, was also the mayor of Miami in the 1980s and 1990s.

Along with Trump and DeSantis, Suarez enters a GOP primary field with former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and conservative radio show host Larry Elder.

