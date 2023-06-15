Mexican Border City Mayor Living At Army Base After Threats From Gangs

The mayor of the Mexican border city of Tijuana has been forced to take up residence on an army base after receiving threats from criminal organizations, according to CNN.

Mayor Montserrat Caballero declared on Monday that she would be moving to a military base due to death threats from multiple gangs in response to her administration’s fight against organized crime, according to CNN.

“Your representative saw herself in the need to live in an army base because we are the police force that has seized more weapons on a national level from criminals … without mentioning the thousands of arrests we did, and because of these actions I suffered an attempted attack,” Caballero said after someone shot at a member of her security detail on May 17. (RELATED: Mexico On The Verge Of Becoming A Police State After Bloody Weekend Of Drug Cartel Violence)

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Caballero was already in protective custody before the move to the base but that it was better to be “safe than sorry,” the outlet reported.

The mayor of the Mexican border town of Tijuana has been forced to take up residence at an army base, following escalating threats from organized criminal groups https://t.co/vFtjIHTpNA — CNN (@CNN) June 15, 2023

Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar and Senator Jaime Bonilla reported receiving death threats from the same gang members.