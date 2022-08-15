Mexico On The Verge Of Becoming A Police State After Bloody Weekend Of Drug Cartel Violence

Mexico is on the verge of becoming a police state as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador considers bypassing legislators to keep his military in communities to address cartel violence, according to The Associated Press.

“A constitutional reform would be ideal, but we have to look for ways, because they (the opposition) instead of helping us, are blocking us, there is an intent to prevent us from doing anything,” López Obrador said, according to the AP. (RELATED: ‘Talk Is Just So Cheap’: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Announces Plan To Fill Border Wall Gaps)

Lopez Obrador’s opposition is two political parties that supported the deployment of the military to address public safety issues in previous years, according to the AP. The President, who previously called to take the military off the streets, is now hoping to change the National Guard force he’s expanded to 115,000 troops to be controlled by the country’s Department of Defense.

The Mexican President said that the National Guard’s presence on the streets would end in 2024.

Cartels blockaded streets and burned businesses in several Mexican cities over the weekend in response to authorities’ hunting down their members, local affiliate ABC7 reported. The actions, some of which are in close proximity to the U.S. border, could potentially wreak havoc on American soil, former head of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) El Paso, Texas, division Kyle Williamson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.