Wisconsin Teen Allegedly Beats, Strangles Victim Over Basketball Game With Money On The Table

A Milwaukee basketball game allegedly sparked a violent attack on June 2 which left the victim in a potentially disabled state, FOX 6 reported Thursday.

One witness told police an individual known as “Daquan Johnson” reportedly requested the alleged victim play a basketball game with him. The game had money on the table, according to a criminal complaint obtained by FOX 6.

After agreeing to partake in the game, the victim allegedly received a beating from “Johnson,” who was beginning to lose, the outlet reported. Police conducted an investigation and identified “Johnson” as 17-year-old Kyivory Moore-Frazier, FOX 6 reported.

A second witness claimed the reported victim was additionally strangled with foam coming out of his mouth before his head was allegedly stomped on, according to FOX 6.

Nurses subsequently said the alleged victim, who was hospitalized, “would likely not be the same” with a chance of remaining “disabled either physically or mentally,” the outlet reported.

The suspect allegedly unsuccessfully attempted to enter the victim’s car before damaging it as the victim reportedly remained unconscious. He then allegedly fled the scene, according to FOX 6.

Authorities eventually found and arrested Moore-Frazier at his residence on June 13, the outlet reported. (RELATED: 13-Year-Old Girl Charged In Fatal Beating Of NYC Taxi Driver Kutin Gyimah)

The teen made a June 15 court appearance on attempted homicide charges and had a $7,500 bond set, FOX 6 reported.