‘1923’ Second Season Apparently Delayed Indefinitely

Filming for the epic “Yellowstone” spin-off “1923” has been halted indefinitely, according to a report published in mid-June.

The delay is reportedly due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, which started in early May, according to NBC Montana. The cast and crew for the hit Taylor Sheridan show were supposed to start filming in Butte, Montana, in early June, but asked for an extension on their filming location contracts to make-up for the missed time.

Sheridan and his team rented out the town’s Civic Center throughout the rest of the year, but may need to go into 2024 should the strike continue. Civic Center manager Bill Melvin told NBC that the location is ready to go whenever Sheridan and the cowboys can turn up. But this doesn’t really help fans who are desperately waiting for Sheridan’s words to come to life.

Along with the WGA strike, the Screen Actors Guild is also threatening to strike if an agreement doesn’t come to fruition wit hthe Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers by the end of June, NBC noted. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Casts Three Faces Many Viewers Have Seen For His New CIA Drama)

Fans were stunned when “1923’s” second season was announced earlier in 2023. The original prequel, “1883,” only ran for a single season, so we were expecting the same of the sequel. The show stars Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and a whole host of other huge and up-and-coming names.