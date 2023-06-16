Biden Finishes Connecticut Speech With ‘God Save The Queen’ For No Apparent Reason

President Joe Biden ended his Friday remarks in Connecticut about gun safety with a seemingly random outburst, saying, “God save the queen, man!”

The president was telling the audience that he would take a group photo before making that remark and immediately putting down the microphone. Reporters on the scene in West Hartford, Connecticut, had no idea why he made the comment.

In 2017, then-Vice President Biden was caught on a hot mic saying “God save the Queen” after certifying Donald Trump as president. (RELATED: ‘Such A Dumb Question’: Biden Dismisses Question About FBI Informant File)

“God save the Queen” is the U.K.’s royal anthem celebrating the monarchy.

In his Connecticut speech, the president joked about his age, claiming he is 110. His speech touted the two-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and celebrated the states that have passed more gun restriction measures. He also called on Congress to take additional action on gun restrictions.

The White House did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Caller.