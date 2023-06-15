‘Such A Dumb Question’: Biden Dismisses Question About FBI Informant File

President Joe Biden said Thursday it was a “dumb question” to ask why he was referred to as the “big guy” in an FBI informant file.

“Why did the Ukraine FBI informant file refer to you as the ‘big guy?’ President Biden, why is that term being used?” New York Post’s Steven Nelson asked the president at the conclusion of his remarks on ending junk fees.

“Why did you ask such a dumb question?” Biden responded.

WATCH:

The House Oversight Committee got access to viewing an FD-2013 document that allegedly details that a “foreign national” directly was involved in a “pay-to-play” scheme with Biden. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer had threatened FBI Director Christopher Wray with contempt of Congress after the agency refused to give the Republicans access for weeks.

Ukrainian oligarch and Burma mogul Mykola Zlochevsky was the “foreign national” listed in the form and referred to the “big guy” in a conversation years before the form was produced in 2020 after a confidential source came forward, the Washington Examiner reported, citing sources familiar with the document.

Republican Texas Rep. Pat Fallon confirmed the reports that Zlochevsky referred to the “big guy” on Wednesday in an interview with WMAL host and Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese.

Fallon added that the document was heavily redacted and that he had to make inferences, but that he thinks “it’s a direct bribery.”

The “big guy” nickname was also used by Hunter Biden’s business associate James Gilliar in an email exchange about a Chinese business deal to apparently refer to the now-president.

The House Oversight Committee produced a report May 10 alleging that members of the Biden family received a total of $10 million from Romanian and Chinese sources while Joe Biden was vice president. The committee hopes to publish another report focused on Hunter Biden’s alleged ties to foreign prostitutes, Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene previously told the Caller.

Comer has said that the FD-1023 document has footnotes that indicate there may be more FD-1023 documents providing evidence of Biden’s alleged “bribery scheme.” (RELATED: House Oversight Chair Claims There Could Be More Documents Showing Alleged Joe Biden Bribery Scheme)

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said Monday that the FD-1023 document reveled the existence of 17 tapes that a “foreign national” recorded with either Joe Biden or Hunter Biden as an “insurance policy.”

The president laughed off a question about the tapes on Tuesday and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the tape allegations “malarkey.”