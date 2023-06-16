‘I Was Really Surprised’: DeSantis Hits Back At Trump’s ‘Harsh’ Abortion-Ban Comments

Presidential candidate and current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed Florida’s six-week abortion ban on the Christian Broadcast Network Monday morning and agreed with the interviewer that former President Donald Trump is “going soft” on abortion.

“While I appreciate what the former president has done in a variety of realms, he opposes that bill. … He said it was, ‘harsh’ to protect an unborn child when there’s a detectable heartbeat. I think that’s humane to do,” DeSantis said on “The 700 Club.”

DeSantis signed the Heartbeat Protection Act in April 2023, which bans abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy.

Interviewer David Brody asked if the Florida governor if he thinks Trump is “going soft” on abortion.

“I think so. I mean I was really surprised because he’s a Florida resident and I thought he would compliment the fact that we were able to do the heartbeat bill, which pro-lifers have wanted for a long time. He never complimented, never said anything about it. Then he was asked about it and he said it was ‘harsh,'” DeSantis said.

JUST IN: @RonDeSantis says Donald Trump has gone soft on abortion. In our exclusive interview, he tells me he was surprised that Trump called the Florida Heartbeat Bill “harsh.” So much more from our blockbuster interview with Gov. DeSantis on @700club Friday! More clips soon! pic.twitter.com/qsOOfz4Xfk — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) June 16, 2023

“If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don’t even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh,” Trump had said in a May interview with The Messenger. (RELATED: DeSantis Signs ‘Heartbeat Bill’ Into Law, Protects Unborn Life At 6 Weeks Gestation)

Exceptions include cases where the mother conceived from rape, incest, or human trafficking, which would allow an abortion at 15 weeks gestation. Another exception is if there are fatal fetal abnormalities, or if the mother’s life is threatened.

The Office of Donald J. Trump did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

