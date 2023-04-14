DeSantis Signs ‘Heartbeat Bill’ Into Law, Protects Unborn Life At 6 Weeks Gestation

Florida has become the latest state to enact a heartbeat bill as Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation banning abortion after 6 weeks gestation Thursday.

The Heartbeat Protection Act bans abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy except in cases where the mother conceived from rape, incest, or human trafficking, in which case about is allowed at 15 weeks gestation. The law also allows an exception if the life of the mother is threatened. In cases of fatal fetal abnormalities, abortion is allowed until the third trimester. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Says ‘No Medication’ Is Safe From Attack After Appeals Court Abortion Pills Ruling)

The bill passed the Florida Legislature Thursday.

Signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which expands pro-life protections and devotes resources to help young mothers and families. pic.twitter.com/quZpSj1ZPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 14, 2023

“We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said in a press release. “I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families.”

Pro-life organizations celebrated the legislation as a “major win” when it passed the legislature.

“Florida lawmakers today delivered a major win for babies and mothers and a huge step forward for the Sunshine State,” Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s policy director Katie Daniel said in a statement. “Unborn babies are human beings with beating hearts at six weeks’ gestation.”

“This bill’s advancement gives Governor DeSantis a prime opportunity to act upon the will of the people in Florida and protect the state’s most vulnerable citizens,” March for Life president Jeanne Mancini said.