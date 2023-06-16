The Kids Are All Right: Students Are Pushing Back Against Gender Ideology In Their Schools

Students are joining the tribe of anti-woke parents in pushing back against gender ideology in their schools.

Students at a Massachusetts middle school showed their opposition to Pride month by chanting, “USA Are My Pronouns,” through the school halls and wore red, white, and blue clothing and face paint. The backlash was so severe that advocacy groups and school administration called for a crackdown, including an anonymous tip line to report hate crimes and the hiring of a “DEI director for the district.”

The growing trend goes back as far as 2021, when a 15-year-old went viral for a speech ripping into his school board for critical race theory-infused teachings in their curriculum. (RELATED: Fox News Encourages Employees To Read ‘Gay Erotica,’ Support Pro-Child Castration Groups, In Leaked Docs)

“Schools are quickly becoming a place where promoting activism is actually more important than promoting education,” teenaged Brad Taylor said. “I’ll take you back to my first day at RHS this fall. The principal came out and gave us a heartfelt speech about equality and standing together. He began to list countless races such as Latino, Asian, expressing how much they matter and how important they are. But never once did he mention a race or identity that reflects me or half the kids that were in the class.”

“Now, members of the board, I know you haven’t been to school in awhile, and I know … most of you don’t have any kids left in the school district, but you must admit how uncomfortable it would be to be characterized just by your skin color on the first day of school.”

Increasingly, our schools are teaching kids to obsess over immutable characteristics. Hear this high school student speak up about growing resentment, tribalism, and intolerance in the classroom. #BeProHuman pic.twitter.com/jmOryOFJsv — Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) (@fairforall_org) June 21, 2021

High school students in Ottawa, Canada, are also staging a walkout to protest what they saw as inappropriate content in their curriculums.

HAPPENING NOW: High school students in Ottawa are staging a walkout to protest the radical gender ideology being forced on them by the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. pic.twitter.com/6X6ORR3HpM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 15, 2023

In Illinois this March, nearly 150 students are taking matters into their own hands over a school policy that allows biological men to enter women’s locker rooms and bathrooms. Students were told to use a single-stall bathroom if they were uncomfortable, so the high schoolers lined up down the hallway to use the restroom in protest. The protest didn’t come without consequences, as the superintendent of Waterloo High School marked the children tardy, while those who continued to protest were disciplined.

“On Friday, around 150 students, including myself, stood up for our rights and beliefs,” a high school senior told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We were told to use a single stall restroom in the nurse’s office if we were uncomfortable with persons of the opposite genitalia in our restrooms. We all stood in line, to use the restroom, and to make a statement.”

The students join a diverse group of fed up parents across the country in protesting increasingly sexual and racially divisive content.