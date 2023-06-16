New York Couple Charged After Reportedly Evading Police For Three Years Amid Elaborate Alleged Murder Scheme

A couple was charged after three years Thursday for allegedly murdering the wife’s ex-husband, according to the Southern District of New York Department of Justice (SDNYDJ).

The couple, Nicholas and Jamie Orsini, allegedly meticulously plotted and executed Steven Kraft’s murder, according to the SDNYDJ press release. He was Jamie Orsini’s ex-husband and the father of two of her children. Their plan allegedly involved not only the murder itself but also the disposal of Kraft’s car and efforts to cover up their tracks, the release noted. (RELATED: REPORT: South Carolina Police Say Woman Mouthed ‘Help Me’ During Traffic Stop, Helped Solve Crime)

“Their alleged scheme was sophisticated — it involved burner phones, stealing and dumping Kraft’s car, and, ultimately, disposing of Kraft’s body,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said. “In doing so, the Orsinis denied Kraft’s family — including Kraft’s children with Jamie — the dignity of having a proper burial.”

Preparations allegedly began days before the murder, with the Orsinis purchasing items with cash such as a paint tarp, duct tape, a Tyvek suit, boots and a burner phone, according to the press release. They allegedly conducted a “dry run” from their home in Beacon, New York, to Newburgh, New York, mirroring the route they would allegedly later take to dispose of Kraft’s car.

The Orsinis allegedly carried out their carjacking and murder plan on April 28, 2020, according to the SDNYDJ. Kraft had picked up his children from the Orsinis’ residence that afternoon but mysteriously vanished. Nicholas Orsini then allegedly drove Kraft’s car along the same route used during their dry run, the press release noted. After leaving the car, Nicholas Orsini called a taxi to pick him up and allegedly disposed of the burner phone, SDNYDJ said.

In the aftermath of the crime, the Orsinis allegedly made concerted efforts to conceal their actions. They allegedly acquired a new burner phone, changed its number multiple times and went on multiple brief trips to Amsterdam, New York, where Nicholas Orsini had relatives. They then purchased equipment to dispose of the body, according to the statement.

Nicholas Orsini allegedly texted his mother asking if she told anyone about his visit. He also allegedly purchased items from Home Depot, including galvanized steel round trash cans, a stainless-steel rod, an angle grinder, metal disks, charcoal grates, an axe and a flame lighter, the statement read.

“This complaint today demonstrates our continued commitment to the community – the FBI will ensure those involved in such horrendous violence are held responsible in the criminal justice system,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge Michael J. Driscoll said.

The couple faces charges of carjacking resulting in death and one count of conspiracy.

“State Police and our partners will continue to work together to keep our communities safe and make sure those who commit senseless, violent acts are placed behind bars,” NYSP Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said.