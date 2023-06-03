3 Dead After Suspect Goes On Seemingly Random Carjacking And Stabbing Spree: Reports

A Northern California shooting spree Thursday left three people dead and multiple others injured, in what police described as random acts of violence.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., a San Jose man identified as 31-year-old Kevin Parkourana allegedly stabbed a man and stole his vehicle. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries but was later stabilized at the hospital, CBS News reported.

After driving the vehicle to a shopping center, Parkourana then allegedly stabbed another person in a second carjacking, reportedly inflicting life-threatening injuries which were later stabilized.

As Parkourana attempted to drive out of the parking lot of a Target store, he allegedly struck a third pedestrian and, later, a fourth before stabbing him, CBS reported. Not long after, he was reportedly observed at an intersection where he allegedly rammed into three other pedestrians; two died at the scene. He also reportedly struck a person on a motorized scooter, according to CBS.

This is Kevin Parkourana, 31, of San Jose, being arrested in Milpitas after he allegedly went on a violent rampage through the South Bay on June 1. All of his victims were randomly targeted, police said. Three died.

My full story: https://t.co/2BgDrs1D8Q pic.twitter.com/dETcTUKD4w — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) June 3, 2023

At around 4:30 p.m., another stabbing was reported in the parking lot of a Milpitas grocery store. The victim died from his injuries and the suspect was said to have fled the scene. (RELATED: REPORT: Murder Suspect Tells Cops During Stand-Off: ‘You’ll Have To Kill Me’)

Parkourana was reportedly found hiding in a nearby neighborhood. He was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Police officials revealed in a Friday press conference Parkourana has multiple prior convictions and was on probation at the time. While police are still investigating the crime spree, they said the violence appears to be random.