Woman Faces Charges For Allegedly Running Online Drug Ring Targeting Oregon Kids

A woman is facing federal charges for allegedly running a social media drug ring targeting minors, according to a Thursday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Averi Rose Dickinson, 19, is accused of conspiring to distribute and sell drugs, as well as possessing a firearm, the press release reads. The FBI received information about her alleged involvement in a drug distribution service called “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and began investigating the matter in January. The operation used popular social media platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat and Telegram to promote and sell various drugs, according to the press release.

A woman has been charged with running “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” using social media to sell drugs to minors in and around Portland, Oregon. Naming her enterprise after a Miyazaki film may have attracted teens. https://t.co/E9W80BYUFI — Partnership for Safe Medicines (@SafeMedicines) June 16, 2023

The attorney’s office shared screenshots allegedly showing Dickinson’s promotional messages. “Happy Holiday my Loves!” Dickinson wrote in one instance, according to the press release. “Today is a day of relaxation and spending time with your Families and/or Loved ones so enjoy what you can because memories are valuable.” (RELATED: Fetty Wap Sentenced To Six Years In Jail For His Role In Narcotics Ring)

Dickinson admitted approximately 50% of her clients were minors and that she employed “several minors as runners to deliver drugs,” according to the press release. Authorities say she played a role in a larger drug distribution chain that led to several cases of juvenile drug overdoses.

Investigators allegedly discovered Dickinson had been selling drugs for up to three years. During this time, she accepted orders for drugs ranging from cocaine, LSD, MDMA, ketamine, marijuana, to various forms of pills, both authentic and counterfeit, according to the press release.

Authorities searched Dickinson’s residence June 14 and seized significant quantities of cocaine, ketamine, marijuana and fake Xanax bars, according to the attorney’s office. They also allegedly found $3,000 in cash, a handgun, an AR-style assault rife and a bulletproof vest.

Dickinson is currently ordered to be detained pending further court proceedings.