Police Arrest Oregon Man For Allegedly Torturing Monkeys, Sharing Videos For Others’ Sexual Gratification

Police arrested an Oregon man June 13 for his alleged role in an operation whereby monkeys were violently attacked on camera, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

David Christopher Noble allegedly ran “an online group” which organized “animal crush videos” with the assistance of “an encrypted chat application,” according to the DOJ. The “animal crush videos” allegedly displayed “sexually-sadistic mutilation” along with the murder and torture of both “adult and juvenile monkeys,” the release continued.

Noble allegedly attempted to avoid law enforcement by altering the group name. He even moved to Nevada when authorities carried out a federal search warrant on his Oregon home, according to the DOJ.

A man in Oregon has been indicted in multiple animal abuse-related charges after allegedly enabling the torture of monkeys and distributing videos of the mutilation to an online group community, according to the Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office. https://t.co/oQ306w3EYV — The National Desk (@TND) June 15, 2023

Noble, previously a United States Air Force officer before a 2006 court martial, allegedly illegally held firearms “including a Colt M4 carbine assault rifle,” the DOJ wrote in the release.

The former officer now faces an array of charges related to the creation and distribution of “animal crush videos” along with the illegal possession of “a firearm as a dishonorably discharged person,” according to the DOJ.

If convicted, Noble could face a seven year prison sentence over the animal crush videos, the release continued. (RELATED: Alleged Dallas Zoo Monkey Thief Charged With Animal Cruelty)

A conviction on the firearm possession charges could net Noble a potential 15-year prison term. He remains detained and is set to return to Oregon, according to the DOJ.