REPORT: Pete Davidson Officially Charged In Relation To March Car Crash

“Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson has been formally charged with reckless driving in relation to his car crash in March, TMZ reports.

Davidson allegedly lost control of his vehicle and drove into the side of a Beverly Hills home, causing damage to the exterior of the residence and frightening the 16-year-old girl who was alone inside, the outlet reported Friday. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s (DA) Office charged Davidson with one misdemeanor count, according to Page Six. The comedian is due to appear in court for his arraignment July 27.

Pete Davidson Charged with Reckless Driving for Crashing into Beverly Hills House https://t.co/QFOkdbbDhH — TMZ (@TMZ) June 16, 2023

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” a DA’s office spokesperson told the outlet. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

JUST IN: Pete Davidson charged with one count of reckless driving after crashing car into a house in March‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/Y1NQTBWLj4 — RapTV (@Rap) June 16, 2023

Davidson was reportedly driving a Mercedes Benz at “a high rate of speed” prior to losing control of the vehicle. The car drove over a curb, smashed into a fire hydrant and continued moving across a lawn before hitting a corner of the residence, according to Page Six. (RELATED: If The Rumor Is True, Pete Davidson Can’t Miss With Women)

Davidson’s girlfriend at the time, Chase Sui Wonders, was a passenger in his car at the time of the crash, TMZ reported.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the collision.