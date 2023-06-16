Baby In Critical Condition After Pregnant Woman Shot And Killed Sitting In Parked Car

A pregnant woman was killed and her baby is fighting for her life in critical condition after a shooting in southeast Washington, D.C., Thursday morning.

Two men armed with assault rifles shot a pregnant woman and a man in a parked car, reported NBC News. The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. as 22-year-old Samya Gill and the man were sitting in a silver sedan. Multiple gunshots were fired, leaving both victims with severe injuries.

“This is a brazen act. It happened in the middle of the day,” interim Executive Assistant Chief Andre Wright told NBC News. “From what we know and what we were able to view from video, this was a targeted event.”

MPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in reference to a shooting that occurred in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast today at approximately 11:22 am. Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 pic.twitter.com/e2AvPS3cN3 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 15, 2023

Despite his injuries, the man managed to drive to the nearest McDonald’s, where they were discovered by authorities and rushed to a nearby hospital, reported NBC. Gill died in the hospital, while the man’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. (RELATED: Man Who Killed 11 In Jewish Synagogue Shooting Found Guilty On 63 Charges)

Medical professionals successfully delivered Gill’s baby, and the child is now in critical condition.

“Ordinarily, especially going back a few years, the community would reach out. There’d be outrage. There’d be outrage at a young mother — expecting to be a mother — that’s lost their life,” interim Chief of Police Ashan Benedict told NBC.

Police are actively searching for the two gunmen and a white, four-door sedan believed to be linked to the shooting. Police are urging anyone with potentially relevant information to come forward.

Gill’s mother created a GoFundMe to help support her new granddaughter, Zailey. “There is no amount to big or too small. I just need support Baby Zailey,” Gill’s mother wrote.