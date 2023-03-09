Biden To Call For More Gun Control In Town Rocked By Recent Mass Shooting

President Joe Biden intends to head to California next week to continue calling for strict gun control measures, according to The New York Times.

Biden will visit Monterey Park, California, where a gunman killed 11 people at a Chinese Lunar New Year dance festival in January, taking the opportunity to call for additional gun control legislation, a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly told the NYT. Biden previously used Monterey Park hero Brandon Tsay to call for a nationwide ban on “assault weapons” during his State of the Union Address in February, saying, “He saved lives. It’s time we do the same as well.” (RELATED: ‘I Am Going To Get Assault Weapons Banned’: Biden Pledges To Go After Guns During MLK Day Speech)

“He thought he was going to die, but then he thought about the people inside. In that instant, he found the courage to act and wrestled the semi-automatic pistol away from a gunman who had already killed 11 people at another dance studio,” Biden said at the time. “Ban assault weapons now.”

Biden has continually called for “assault weapon” bans following the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act in June, which implemented funding for red flag laws. The Biden administration’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) implemented bans on pistol braces and ghost gun parts in 2022, while also cracking down on gun dealers with a “zero tolerance” policy.

Last night, Joe Biden said again that he wants to take your guns. They’re not even hiding it anymore. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 2, 2023

In March, Biden’s gun agenda began to slip, as a federal judge ruled that the ghost gun rule, proposed at Biden’s request, was likely unconstitutional. It caused an undue burden on the parts maker, according to the temporary injunction.

In early March, Biden once again called for an assault weapons ban “come hell or high water” during a House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference in Baltimore, Maryland.

“I know it may make some of you uncomfortable, but that little state above me, Delaware, is one of them, has the highest rate, one of the highest rates of gun ownership. But guess what? We’re going to ban assault weapons again come hell or high water and high capacity magazines. When we did it last time it reduced mass deaths,” Biden said during the conference.

