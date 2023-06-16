REPORT: Police Arrive To Find Three Young Children With Gunshot Wounds Outside Home, Arrest Father

Police arrived Thursday at an Ohio home in response to distress calls to find three young children unresponsive from gunshot wounds. Authorities charged the father with murder.

The police responded to two 9-1-1 calls, one at 4:15 pm from a woman who said “her babies had been shot,” and another at 4:18 pm from a motorist who had seen a female juvenile running down the road and saying “her father was killing everyone,” according to a press release from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. On arrival, the police found the three young children unresponsive in the yard, their mother with a non-threatening gunshot wound to her hand, and their father sitting on the step of the residence, according to the press release. (RELATED: Father Allegedly Beaten To Death While Protecting His Son From Middle School Brawl)

Efforts by police and emergency services to resuscitate the children reportedly proved abortive and their bodies were transported for autopsies. Their mother was taken to the hospital, and their father, later identified as Chad Doerman, 32, was arrested “without incident,” the release states.

Doerman was charged with three counts of aggravated murder for the fatal shooting of his three children, all male and aged 7, 4, and 3, according to the release. He is due to appear in court Friday.