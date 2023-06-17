Massive Crowd Protests Outside Of Dodgers Stadium Against Drag Group Mocking Catholics

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to honor a drag group which dresses as nuns and appears to mock religious displays was greeted with large protests outside of the baseball team’s stadium Friday.

Thousands of protestors organized by Catholics for Catholics held a “prayerful procession” outside the stadium the same day the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence received the Community Hero Award, according to KTLA 5. The group was honored during the team’s Pride Night just before the Dodgers’ match against the San Francisco Giants, the outlet reported.

“If you are a Catholic or Christian and take your faith seriously, you cannot let such an offense occur against the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Even non Catholics have been speaking up,” the Catholic organization said in its May 31 event announcement. The protest coincided with the Catholic feast day of the Solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The stadium itself appeared to be almost empty, according to footage by Savannah Hernandez, a reporter for Turning Point USA and The Post Millennial. (RELATED: Mike Pence Slams Dodgers For Inviting Anti-Catholic Drag Group To Pride Night Ahead Of Presidential Announcement)

DODGER STADIUM-The “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” are recognized for Pride night to a mostly empty audience. Two Dodgers fan nearby begin loudly booing after they’re announced: pic.twitter.com/OO6NT5RIc8 — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 17, 2023

Protesters held signs which read, “Men Can’t Be Nuns/Sisters” and “Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy On Us,” which can be seen in various videos and photos throughout the protest. Many also offered prayers throughout the protest, including Jack Posobiec, a conservative reporter and activist.

Hello Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/yypwck7gHU — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 17, 2023

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were honored for their LGBT activism and for supporting those with HIV, according to KTLA 5. The Dodgers, however, initially backed away from celebrating the “drag nun” group on May 17 due to backlash before deciding to move forward with the ceremony several days later, the Major Baseball League’s website shared.

The original decision to disinvite the group was met with negative reactions from state lawmakers and LGBT groups, KTLV 5 reported.

“While the L.A. Dodgers were preparing to host an event centered around inclusivity, they instead chose to exclude a well-known LGBTQ+ organization with a rich history of philanthropic and community engagement,” California legislators from the Los Angeles area said in a statement, reported by KTLV 5 on May 19.