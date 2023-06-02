Mike Pence Slams Dodgers For Inviting Anti-Catholic Drag Group To Pride Night Ahead Of Presidential Announcement

Former Vice President Mike Pence sent a letter to Major League Baseball (MLB) commissioner Rob Manfred urging him to “reverse course” and disinvite the drag group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from a Pride night celebration.

The LA Dodgers invited the drag group, which is notorious for dressing up in sexualized depictions of Jesus Christ and nuns and dancing provocatively, to a pride night celebration, but disinvited the group following backlash. The Dodgers then reinvented the drag group, apologizing and vowing to “educate” themselves. (RELATED: ‘The Bud Light Effect’: Companies Appear To Back Down From LGBT Agenda This Pride Month)

“Now in 2023, Major League Baseball is standing by as our national pastime is desecrated by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an anti-Catholic hate group with a history of religious bigotry,” Pence wrote in the letter. “For reasons completely beyond understanding, the Los Angeles Dodgers decided to give an award to the ‘Sisters,’ giving a public platform and spotlight for their indecency that risks sexualizing young children.”

Having been raised in a Catholic family, the Dodgers decision to invite the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a hateful group that blatantly mocks Catholicism, to their event next month is deeply offensive. Last summer the MLB moved their All-Star Game out of Georgia over a lie… — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 31, 2023

“While baseball has had a bad streak over the past few years, that does not mean the book is closed on the MLB. ‘Pride Night,’ when the Dodgers will recognize the ‘Sisters,’ is not until June 16. It is still not too late to reverse course and recover the reputation of American baseball,” Pence added.

Pence also referenced MLB’s decision to move the All Star game from Atlanta in protest of a law which required voter ID to cast a ballot in the state.

Several Christian players have criticized the Dodgers for inviting the drag group to be honored during their game. Christian Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen said he was “disappointed” to see them honored in a public statement, and added that the group “displays hate and mockery of Catholics and the Christian faith.”

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said Monday that the drag group made “fun of other people’s religion,” and Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams blasted the group for making a “mockery of my religion.”